First Teaser for Time Loop Romance 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things'

"Are you experiencing any kind of temporal anomaly… in your life?" Amazon has unveiled their first look teaser trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, adapted from Lev Grossman's short story of the same name. This is a bit like last year's Palm Springs, but about teenagers in love. The film introduces us to Mark, played by Kyle Allen, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret, played by Kathryn Newton, also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. Of course, they're learn all the truths about love along the way. The cast includes Josh Hamilton, Al Madrigal, Cleo Fraser, and Anna Mikami. This looks super cute and amusing, but it does just seem like a teen rehash of Palm Springs. I'm hoping there's something more to it.

Here's the first look teaser for Ian Samuels' The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, direct from YouTube:

The story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ian Samuels, his second feature after directing Sierra Burgess Is a Loser previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Lev Grossman, adapted from his own short story of the same name. Produced by Ashley Fox, Akiva Goldsman, Greg Lessans, Aaron Ryder. Amazon will release The Map of Tiny Perfect Things streaming on Prime Video starting February 12th this winter. First impression? Look fun?