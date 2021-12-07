First Teaser for Trippy New Anime Movie 'Bubble' Coming to Netflix

"You can hear it too?" "It's calling." Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the new anime project Bubble, a new feature film from the "Death Note" and "Attack on Titan" filmmaker Tetsuro Araki. How's this for a wild concept: The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. In a Tokyo where gravity has broken, a boy and a girl are drawn to each other. Araki offers this quote with the teaser: "I hope you enjoy what we’ve created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time." The voice cast features Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka. It's only first look teaser but whoa, this is fun! Tons of parkour but also another imaginative alternate world.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Tetsuro Araki's Bubble, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world. Bubble, also known as バブル in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed Japanese anime filmmaker Tetsuro Araki, of the series "Death Note" and "Attack on Titan", as well as a few spin-off Attack on Titan movies and other anime. The screenplay is written by Gen Urobuchi; with character designs by Takeshi Obata. And music by Hiroyuki Sawano. It's made by WIT Studio in Japan. Netflix will debut Araki's Bubble movie streaming starting April 28th, 2022 next spring. First impression?