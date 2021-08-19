First Teaser for 'When the Screaming Starts' Dark Comedy Horror

"Kill someone, and then we can have sex." Riotous Films has debuted a trailer for a wacky horror comedy titled When the Screaming Starts, from filmmaker Conor Boru. This is premiering at the FrightFest Horror Festival in London later this month, which is why this teaser has debuted. Aidan Mendle has a dream; he aspires to be an infamous serial killer. When struggling journalist, Norman, is invited to follow Aidan on his journey, he believes he might've finally landed his big break. "A wannabe serial killer, a warped filmmaker, and a murderous cult on a blood-soaked rampage. When The Screaming Starts is a darkly comic tale of how far we will go in order to achieve our ambitions." The ensemble cast features Ed Hartland, Jared Rogers, Kaitlin Reynell, Octavia Gilmore, Kavé Niku, Ronja Haugholt, Vår Haugholt & Yasen Atour. Ahaha this looks hilarious. Described as "if Louis Theroux met the Manson Family." Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Conor Boru's When the Screaming Starts, from YouTube:

When Norman Graysmith is invited into the home of an aspiring serial killer, Aidan Mendle, he believes he has found the subject for the documentary that will transform his failing career. Initially the production goes well with Aidan freely opening up about his desire to kill, but when his early attempt at committing murder falls apart, things begin to unravel. idan desperately tries to maintain his position as the next Charles Manson by starting a murder cult, interviewing prospective members for what he affectionately calls his “family”. The potential candidates provide a rich tapestry of misfits, from the lost and confused to the (most likely) psychopathic. Events begin to spiral out of control and Norman watches his dreams crumbling around him. When the Screaming Starts is directed by British actor / filmmaker Conor Boru, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Conor Boru and Ed Hartland. This is premiering at FrightFest in London this month. No release is set yet.