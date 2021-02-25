MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser for Zack Snyder's Heist Zombie Movie 'Army of the Dead'

February 25, 2021
"That's heavy, brother. But I dig it…" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for Army of the Dead, a brand new Zack Snyder movie that he co-wrote and directed in 2019 before the pandemic hit. This project has been in development for over a decade, originally announced as a direct sequel to Zack's Dawn of the Dead (from 2004), and Snyder finally finished it and it's dropping on Netflix this May. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. The full ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy. There's not much here, but it looks gnarly! Zombie mayhem!!

Originally announced as a direct sequel to Dawn of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Army of the Dead is directed by American writer / filmmaker Zack Snyder, director of the movies Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut) previously. The screenplay is written by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten & Joby Harold, based on an original story by Zack Snyder & Joby Harold. Produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder. Netflix will release Snyder's Army of the Dead movie streaming exclusively starting May 21st, 2021 this summer season. First impression? How does that look - who's in?

