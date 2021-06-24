First Teaser Trailer for Awesome Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

"This fall we ride" Netflix has just unveiled an impressive first teaser trailer for The Harder They Fall, a gnarly new western made by British filmmaker Jaymes Samuel. This looks awesome!! Where the heck did this come from?! When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western. Not the most original plot, but the style and the spunk and most of all THE CAST makes this killer. Featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, with Regina King and Idris Elba - revenge has never been served colder. Damn THIS is one of the best trailers of the year so far! A must watch even if you're not into westerns. Everything about this first look is badass and the music selection for the teaser is perfect. Hell yes.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Jeymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When the outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck also has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. The Harder They Fall is directed by British filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, his second feature after directing They Die by Dawn previously. The screenplay is by Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin. Produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, Jeymes Samuel. Netflix will debut The Harder They Fall in select theaters + on Netflix later this fall - stay tuned. First impression? Who's down?