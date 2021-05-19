First Teaser Trailer for 'Fear Street' Thrilling Horror Trilogy on Netflix

"You can't stop her… your best chance is to run from this place!" Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Fear Street, a horror trilogy of three feature films debuting this summer on the streaming service. Based on the popular R.L. Stine best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. A murder mystery shakes up a town in Ohio: a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The three films will be released together: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. The ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. Scary times! I dig an ambitious cinema trilogy, especially showing them all one week apart. Killer plan! Have a look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Leigh Janiak's Fear Street trilogy, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

All roads lead to Fear Street… In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's horror series, the three films follow the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way - back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!" Fear Street is directed by American filmmaker Leigh Janiak, director of the film Honeymoon previously, as well as a few episodes of "Scream: The TV Series". The screenplay is by Phil Graziadei and Leigh Janiak, based on the book series written by R.L. Stine. Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready. Netflix will release all three films this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. Who's looking forward to this already?