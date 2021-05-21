First Teaser Trailer for Freaky Italian 'A Classic Horror Story' Movie

Something scary from Italy… Netlfix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for another new horror offering this summer, to go along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. This Italian horror film also opens in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house: "it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…" Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. There's not much to this teaser – but there is enough to get horror fans' attention, and a nod to Evil Dead.

Here's the teaser trailer for Roberto De Feo & Paolo Strippoli's A Classic Horror Story, from YouTube:

An apparently classic horror story with an abandoned house and five strangers. But nothing is what it seems… Five strangers traveling together in a camper have an accident and end up in a forest inhabited by strange creatures; and there seems to be no way out of this scary forest… A Classic Horror Story is co-directed by Italian filmmakers Roberto De Feo (director of the films Ice Scream and The Nest previously) & Paolo Strippoli, making their first feature film together. The screenplay is written by Lucio Besana & Roberto De Feo & Paolo Strippoli & Milo Tissone & David Bellini. Produced by Iginio Straffi, Maurizio Totti, Alessandro Usai. Netflix will release A Classic Horror Story streaming starting on July 14th this summer.