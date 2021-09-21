First Teaser Trailer for Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Movie

"Something wicked this way comes…" A24 has unveiled a short teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest big screen Shakespeare adaptation coming this fall. It will be the first film directed by one of the Coen brothers without the other's involvement, with Joel Coen writing and directing on his own (sans Ethan) this time. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. This trailer features some gorgeous black & white shots, especially that view down at the circle of light, and the opening shot with Denzel walking in through the fog. The film was lensed by DP Bruno Delbonnel, who has been working with the Coens for a few years already. Oh yeah this looks great.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, direct from YouTube:

The Tragedy of Macbeth is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joel Coen, one half of the Coen Brothers, making his solo debut after decades of filmmaking together, including No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hail Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs most recently. Based on the play by William Shakespeare. It's produced by Joel Coen, Robert Graf, and Frances McDormand. This is premiering at both the New York and London Film Festivals this year playing as a centerpiece film at both fests. A24 will later debut Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth in select US theaters on December 25th, then streaming on Apple TV+ starting January 14th, 2022 early next year. Who's interested in watching?