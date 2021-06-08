First Teaser Trailer for Malfunctioning Robot 'Ron's Gone Wrong' Movie

"What if t wasn't just a device? What if it was your new best friend." 20th Century Studios has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the animated movie Ron's Gone Wrong, made by an animation studio called Locksmith Animation in London (they previously made Arthur Christmas). After being delayed form release from last year, this movie is now set to open in theaters starting this October in the fall. Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device known as a "B*Bot". Ron's malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. With the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Kylie Cantrall, and Thomas Barbusca. This kind of reminds me of Her, but uh for kids, about a robot that helps a kid "come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship." It looks cute! And funny.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Locksmith Animation's Ron's Gone Wrong, direct from YouTube:

20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Ron's Gone Wrong is directed by a team of filmmakers from Locksmith Animation in the UK including Sarah Smith (director of Arthur Christmas previously) and Jean-Philippe Vine (storyboard artist / director of the Shaun the Sheep TV series previously), and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez (storyboard artist / director on The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith. It's produced by Julie Lockhart. Made by Locksmith Animation based in London. 20th Century Studios will release Ron's Gone Wrong in theaters nationwide starting on October 22nd, 2021 this fall. First impression? Who's curious?