First Teaser Trailer for 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' Horror Film

"Something is here…!" Paramount has unveiled a chilling 30-second teaser trailer for the next Paranormal Activity film in the horror franchise, this one titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. Technically this is the 7th PA film, though it is apparently not a sequel or prequel, more of a "reboot" of the series. Taking place in some strange Amish-like community that's seemingly haunted by supernatural forces. That shot of the hole is creepy af. From the excellent director of The Signal and Underwater, with a script written by the director of the two Happy Death Day movies as well as Freaky previously. Next of Kin stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayres-Brown. Thanks to the pandemic, this is also skipping theaters entirely and instead will debut streaming on the Paramount+ service just in time for Halloween at the end of October. Still looking as scary as ever? Who wants more? This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn.

Here's the teaser trailer for William Eubank's Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, direct from YouTube:

Plot details under wraps. Next chapter in the Paranormal Activity film franchise, described as a "reboot" of the film series, and not a sequel to The Ghost Dimension. Set in some kind of small community where an abandoned mine shaft seems to hold many dark secrets. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker William Eubank (aka Will Eubank), director of the films Love, The Signal, and Underwater previously. The screenplay is written by fellow horror writer / director Christopher Landon (writer of the scripts for Blood and Chocolate, Disturbia, Paranormal Activity 2 - 5, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Viral, Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky). Produced by Oren Peli and Jason Blum. It was originally supposed to open in March 2021. Paramount will now release Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting on October 29th, 2021 this fall. Freaked out already?