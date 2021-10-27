First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'Lightyear' Exploring the Origins of Buzz

Hello again, Rocketman! Pixar has unveiled the exciting first teaser trailer for Lightyear, one of two brand new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The film will tell "the story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond" - but no other details are known about it yet besides that. This is an impressive first teaser, packed with tons of stunning footage of this space adventure. There's so many details hidden in here already! The strange robo-cat hooked into the ship, the introduction of his classic spacesuit. And more characters we don't know anything about yet! But after this tease - I'm completely sold. Bring on the summer of Lightyear! It's opening in theaters next June.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Angus MacLane's Lightyear movie, from Pixar's YouTube:

To infinity and… The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Lightyear is directed by American animation filmmaker Angus MacLane, co-director on Finding Dory, and director of the shorts Toy Story of Terror and Burn-E, as well as work for years as an animator at the studio. The final screenplay credits have not been confirmed yet. Based on characters created by Pete Docter for the original Toy Story. Produced by Galyn Susman. Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney will debut Pixar's Lightyear in theaters (yay!) starting June 17th, 2022 next summer. Who's excited for this already?