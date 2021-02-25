First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'Luca' Movie Set on the Italian Riviera

"But there's just one thing… No one can find out." Disney has revealed a teaser trailer for Pixar's next new original movie titled Luca, the feature directorial debut of Italian storyboard artist Enrico Casarosa (who directed the Pixar short La Luna as well). Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the film is about two friends and an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But both boys are actually sea monsters from the water. Casarosa explains his inspiration: "I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid… I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up." The Pixar movie pays homage to Fellini and other classic Italian filmmakers, "with a dash of Miyazaki." There's no voice cast revealed yet for Luca and Alberto. After the success of Soul, I'm excited to see Pixar back on track with original work and this looks so delightful already.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Enrico Casarosa's Luca from Pixar, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface. Luca is directed by Italian artist / filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, now making his feature directorial debut after also directing the Pixar short La Luna (2011); he has also worked for years as a storyboard artist at Blue Sky and Pixar, and for other animation projects. The screenplay is written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. It's produced by Andrea Warren (Cars 3, Lava). Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney will debut Casarosa's Luca in theaters everywhere starting June 18th, 2021 this summer. First impression? Looking fun so far?