First Teaser Trailer for Questlove's Groovy Music Doc 'Summer of Soul'

"The revolution will not be televised!" Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new music history documentary Summer of Soul, the feature directorial debut of DJ / musician Questlove - who MC'd the Academy Awards show live last night. Summer of Soul first premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, and it will stop by HotDocs next. This film won over critics and audiences with audacious, joyful, uplifting look back at this remarkable music event. Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a doc feature about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. The documentary feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. This is an amazing film, and will likely be the EVENT of the summer when it opens. It will play both in theaters (yes!!) and on Hulu at the same time starting this July. Don't miss it!!

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Questlove's documentary Summer of Soul, from YouTube:

