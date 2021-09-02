First Teaser Trailer for Roland Emmerich's Epic 'Moonfall' Sci-Fi Movie

"We choose to go to the Moon and do the other things…!" Lionsgate has released a short teaser trailer for the epic new sci-fi disaster movie from Roland Emmerich called Moonfall, which is already set to arrive in theaters starting in February early next year. This looks awesome! When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… Ooh. I love these kind of epic apocalyptic sci-fi concepts! Especially from Emmerich. The ensemble cast includes Halle Berry as Jo Fowler, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. This teaser has all the crazy cool, massive VFX shots of destruction that I always want to see with this kind of movie. Here we go.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Roland Emmerich's Moonfall movie, direct from YouTube:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Moonfall is directed by prolific German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, of the movies The Noah's Ark Principle, Making Contact, Ghost Chase, Moon 44, Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10000 BC, 2012, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, ID: Resurgence, and Midway previously. The screenplay is written by Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, and Harald Kloser. Lionsgate opens Moonfall in theaters everywhere on February 4th, 2022 next year. Visit the official site. First impression? Who's in?