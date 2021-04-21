First Teaser Trailer for Small Town Horror Comedy 'Werewolves Within'

"I know it's easy to point the finger and fear each other…" IFC Films has unveiled an official teaser trailer for the film Werewolves Within, a horror comedy from filmmaker Josh Ruben (Scare Me) that's opening in theaters this summer. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival first, then will open a few months from now. Described as a "Whodunnit with Teeth", it's an adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town. When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of the town Beaverfield, it falls to the forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them. Ruben adds: "As much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us." Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, Sarah Burns, and George Basil. This is a good first look at the film - I'm quite curious to see more soon.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Josh Ruben's Werewolves Within, direct from YouTube:

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community. Werewolves Within is directed by American actor / filmmaker Josh Ruben, making his second feature film after Scare Me previously, as well as a few other shorts and lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Mishna Wolff (of the book "I'm Down"). Produced by Margaret Boykin, Andrew Lieberman, Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, and Benjamin Wiessner. This will be premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring. IFC Films will then release Ruben's Werewolves Within in select US theaters starting June 25th, then on VOD starting July 2nd in the summer. First impression?