First Teaser Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Lotus' Fan-Film Arriving in 2022

"It was the greatest mistake of my life… and everyone else is paying for it." While we wait for the next real Spider-Man movie to arrive, there is an intriguing new fan film on the horizon. From GJ Konop, Spider-Man: Lotus is a fan film in development now aiming to be released in 2022 - and the first teaser trailer has dropped. This version of Spidey is more of a throwback to the earlier comic book version, referencing stories like 'Spider-Man: Blue' and 'The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man'. Though GJK says he's also inspired by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, of course. Following the tragic death of his former girlfriend – seemingly caused by his own attempt to save her – Peter Parker lingers in his guilt of the past… When he's met by the news that a terminally ill child has requested to meet Spider-Man, Peter contemplates the decision to comfort him in his final days. Warden Wayne stars as Parker, with a small cast including Sean Wythe, Moriah Brooklyn, Tuyen Powell, and Max Fox. Very curious to see more from this project - check out the first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Gavin J Konop's fan film Spider-Man: Lotus, direct from YouTube:

Spider-Man: Lotus is being directed by filmmaker Gavin J Konop, aka just "GJK", follow him on Twitter @gjkcentral or Instagram @gjkcentral. "We decided to primarily take inspiration from 'Spider-Man: Blue' (along with many other stories during that era such as 'Death & Destiny' or Gerry Conway's run) and 'The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man', two grounded stories that focus on the melancholic life of the character." For more info on the project, visit their Indiegogo page. They're still in production, with plans to debut Spider-Man: Lotus sometime in 2022.