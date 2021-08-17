First Teaser Trailer for Swedish Psychological Horror Film 'Knocking'

Who's knocking?! Yellow Veil Pictures has unveiled a freaky teaser trailer for a Swedish psychological horror indie film titled Knocking, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Midnight section. It's a simple yet very unsettling premise: a woman hears knocking in the walls of her new apartment. She tries to ask the neighbors, but no one believes her or wants to help her. This series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly's new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify. "Everyone needs to be heard," is the tagline. Cecilia Milocco stars as Molly, along with Albin Grenholm, Ville Virtanen, Krister Kern, Alexander Salzberger, Charlotta Åkerblom. Described as "a timely psychological horror thriller built on very real human fears and anxieties, skillfully lensed with claustrophobic precision by Hannes Krantz and given a pulsing score by Martin Dirkov." I caught this at Sundance and I'm honestly not the biggest fan of the film. But it has definitely has some style.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Frida Kempff's Knocking, direct from YouTube:

After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into her new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it’s not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly’s new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her. Knocking is directed Swedish filmmaker Frida Kempff, director of the documentary Winter Buoy previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Emma Broström, based on the novel Johan Theorin. Produced by Erik Andersson. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Yellow Veil Pictures will release Kempff's Knocking in select US theaters on October 8th, then on VOD starting October 19th, 2021 this fall. First impression?