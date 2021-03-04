First Teaser Trailer for 'The Fallout' Film About Teens Trying to Heal

"You don't even need to wear make-up." An early promo trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled The Fallout, marking the feature directorial debut of Canadian actress Megan Park, who wrote and directed this film. Park's The Fallout is premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival in a few weeks in the Narrative Competition category. High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered. Described as a film about "the unseen faces of a tragedy, those who can't turn their pain into effecting positive change in the world because they are too afraid to leave their bedrooms." Starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen, and Shailene Woodley. Featuring the song "While You Sleep" written and performed by Maisy Stella & Lennon Stella. Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Megan Park's The Fallout, direct from YouTube:

From writer / director Megan Park, The Fallout is a film about the unseen faces of a tragedy, those who can't turn their pain into effecting positive change in the world because they are too afraid to leave their bedrooms. Three teenagers form a unique and dynamic bond as they navigate the never linear, often confusing journey to heal in a world that feels forever changed. The Fallout is both written and directed by Canadian actress / filmmaker Megan Park, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and music videos previously. Produced by David Brown, Joannie Burstein, Todd Lundbohm, Rebecca Miller, Giulia Prenna, Shaun Sanghani, and Cara Shine Ballarini. The film is premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this year. Stay tuned for more updates and release details soon. First impression? Thoughts?