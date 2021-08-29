First Teaser Trailer for 'The Guilty' Remake Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

"Listen carefully." Netflix has unveiled a very short teaser for their film The Guilty, a remake of a Danish thriller from a few years ago. This English-language remake (a pretty common trend for Hollywood these days) is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the same role as Danish actor Jakob Cedergren in the original (watch the trailer for it here). The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. The film is premiering at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and will be on Netflix in October soon after. The supporting cast includes a lot of major names, but no details on them yet - mainly because Gyllenhaal is the prominent actor in this. In the original film, aside from other call center people, the other main characters could only be heard as voices on the phone. I just hope this remake is as good as the original and doesn't water it down.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Antoine Fuqua's The Guilty, direct from YouTube:

"507-SAVE-HER. Yesterday, audiences were encouraged to discover the thrilling mystery of The Guilty by calling a phone number and hearing the first heart-stopping phone call between 911 operator Joey Baylor and a cryptic woman named Emily. Whether by looking at the sky in LA and OC, or following clues on Instagram, fans could dive into the world of The Guilty." Add this to your queue. The Guilty is directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. director of the movies The Replacement Killers, Bait, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer 2, and Infinite previously. The screenplay is written by Nic Pizzolatto, based on the original film written by Emil Nygaard Albertsen and Gustav Möller. Produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Antoine Fuqua, Kat Samick, Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, and David Haring. Netflix will release Fuqua's The Guilty in select US theaters starting September 24th, then streaming on Netflix on October 1st this fall.