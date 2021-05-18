First Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary Film 'All Light, Everywhere'

"Cameras don't take sides…" SuperLTD Films has released an official trailer for an acclaimed experimental documentary titled All Light, Everywhere, the latest doc feature from filmmaker Theo Anthony (also of Rat Film a few years ago). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation. All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens. It examines the history of cameras, and breaks down the idea that they are objective, showing us how even modern police body cams are subjective and not as "unbiased" as we're supposed to believe. Many critics were raving about this film at Sundance as it's easily one of the most thought-provoking films I've seen this year so far. I seriously recommend watching this when it's available.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Theo Anthony's doc All Light, Everywhere, from YouTube:

A far-ranging look at the biases in how we see things, focusing on the use of police body cameras. A better description for this film from Sundance: "All Light, Everywhere directs our gaze to some fascinating, often surprising connections among technology, weapons, and mechanics of motion, as well as the effect of those factors on the ways in which we construct our realities. Without being prescriptive or didactic, Anthony skillfully points out how politicized the act of seeing is and just how flawed our framing methods can be. The supposedly more objective machines aren't quite the [right] answer either, despite offering more detailed perspectives. They can be a reflection of power dynamics and biases too. So don't let anyone fool you." All Light, Everywhere is directed by American filmmaker Theo Anthony, director of the documentary Rat Film previously, as well as a few shorts and other doc projects. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award. SuperLTD Films will release Theo Anthony's All Light, Everywhere in select theaters starting on June 4th, 2021. For more, visit the film's official site.