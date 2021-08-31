First Trailer for Acclaimed Film 'Mass' with Jason Isaacs & Ann Dowd

"You say you want to heal… Is this how?" Bleecker Street Films has finally unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Mass, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It received rave reviews from a number of critics, who are still saying this is one of their top films of the year so far. Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. These two parents each come different sides of a school shooting (this trailer hints at what that means) and they meet in a church hoping to talk about things and try to bury the past. But it's not easy. Mass stars Reed Birney & Martha Plimpton, plus Ann Dowd & Jason Isaacs. This cast is phenomenal and these are some of the best performances you'll see in any film this year. It's a powerful film about an important topic in America, and broaches this conversation in a riveting, deeply moving way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Fran Kranz's Mass, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney & Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz’ writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind. Mass is written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Fran Kranz, making his directorial debut with this project, following only producing the 2017 film A Midsummer Night's Dream previously. Produced by Fran Kranz, Dylan Matlock, Casey Wilder Mott, and J.P. Ouellette. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street will debut Kranz's Mass in select US theaters starting October 8th, 2021 this fall. Who's intrigued?