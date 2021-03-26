First Trailer for Acclaimed UK Comedy 'Limbo' Starring Amir El-Masry

"How long have you been waiting?" Mubi in the UK has released the first UK trailer for an acclaimed indie titled Limbo, the latest from filmmaker Ben Sharrock (of Pikadero previously). This was selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, but premiered later at the Toronto & London & Zurich Film Festival in the fall last year. Nominated for Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, Sharrock's Limbo is a "wry, funny and poignant cross-cultural satire that subtly sews together the hardship and hope of the refugee experience." Set on a fictional remote Scottish island, this follows a group of new arrivals as they await the results of their asylum claims. Amir El-Masry stars as Omar, a Syrian musician hoping to start his new life in the UK. The cast includes Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah, Sidse Babett Knudsen, and Kais Nashif. This looks like something truly special, cannot wait to watch.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Ben Sharrock's Limbo, direct from Mubi's YouTube (via Empire):

Ben Sharrock's Limbo is an offbeat observation of the refugee experience. On a fictional remote Scottish island, a group of new arrivals await the results of their asylum claims. Among them is Omar, a young Syrian musician burdened by the weight of his grandfather’s oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland. Limbo is written and directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Ben Sharrock, his second feature film after Pikadero, as well as a number of short films previously. Produced by Angus Lamont and Irune Gurtubai. This originally premiered at the Toronto & London Film Festivals last year after first being selected for Cannes before it was cancelled. Mubi will debut Sharrock's Limbo streaming on Mubi in the UK & Ireland only starting on July 30th this summer. No US release date has been set. Who else is interested?