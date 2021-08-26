First Trailer for Adorable 'Dug Days' Series About the Dog from 'Up'

"I am dog, and this makes me – squirrel!" Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for a new series of short films titled Dug Days, one of the newest Pixar Animation Studios short form offerings coming to Disney+. They recently released the Monsters at Work TV series, a direct sequel to Monsters Inc, and this series is next. Dug Days follows everyone's favorite animted Golden Retriever - Dug from Pixar's Up. The series will focus on Dug and Carl as they reside in Suburbia. Voice actor / filmmaker Bob Peterson, who voiced Dug in the original film, directs this new series - each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. I loveeee Dug so much! And I'm glad Carl (and Russell) are back in this series, too. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ adorable poster) for Pixar's Dug Days series, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Pixar Animation Studios' "Dug Days" is a collection of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar's Up. Each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. Dug Days is a new series written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winner Bob Peterson, co-director on Up previously, and director of Pixar's "Forky Asks a Question" series. He also voiced Dug (and Alpha) in the original Up movie. Produced by Kim Collins. Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney will debut the Pixar's Dug Days series of shorts streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on September 1st, 2021 coming soon. And why not rewatch Up, too! Who's ready for more of Dug and Carl?