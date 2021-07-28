First Trailer for African Action Thriller 'Indemnity' Playing at Fantasia

"Someone's trying to frame me." An early promo trailer has debuted for a South African action thriller film titled Indemnity, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Travis Taute. This is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Fantasia Film Festival, and this trailer offers us a first look. Jarrid Geduld stars as an ex-firefighter in Cape Town is forced to fight for his life after being accused of murdering his wife. Soon, connections are revealed between his past, the origin of his PTSD, the mysterious death of his wife, and a government conspiracy with terrifying implications. The film has one hell of an opening pitch: "Reaching a whole new scale of production for South African action films, Indemnity's lead, Jarrid Geduld, spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (Fury Road, Tomb Raider) and succeeded at all of his own stunts, including a record-breaking hanging suspension stunt performed from the 21st floor." Damn, okay. The cast also includes Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. This is an exciting first look - they definitely got my attention. I'm curious to watch this.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Travis Taute's Indemnity, direct from YouTube:

An ex-firefighter in Cape Town is forced to fight for his life after being accused of murdering his wife. As he struggles to survive, connections are revealed between his past, the origin of his PTSD, the mysterious death of his wife, and a government conspiracy with terrifying implications. A high-tension, politically-charged action thriller shot and wrapped safely during the pandemic, Indemnity is the latest from Cape Town production studio Gambit Films, producers of the hit Netflix series Blood & Water and instrumental in bringing South African genre cinema into the mainstream. Indemnity is both written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute, making his feature directorial debut; he's also co-writer of Nosipho Dumisa’s award-winning Number 37 and co-director of the short that preceded it by the same name, as well as a writer & director on the TV series "Blood & Water". This is premiering at the 2021 Fantasia Film Fest in Montreal this year. No other release dates have been confirmed - stay tuned for updates. First impression?