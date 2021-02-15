New Trailer for Alarming 'The People vs. Agent Orange' Documentary

"They spray people!" Films for Humanity has revealed a new official trailer for the upcoming US release of a documentary titled The People vs. Agent Orange, co-directed by Alan Adelson & Kate Taverna (of Lodz Ghetto, In Bed with Ulysses). This was originally made to air on TV in Europe, and it also premiered at the Eugene Environmental Film Festival in Oregon last fall. The film then debuts in the US in select theaters this March. The Agent Orange catastrophe did not end with the Vietnam War. Today, a primary chemical of the toxic defoliant causes deformed births and deadly cancers. After decades of struggle and tragic personal losses, two heroic women are leading a worldwide movement to end the plague and hold the manufacturers accountable. Even though it was banned in Vietnam, the dangerous herbicide Agent Orange is still affecting people today. This is an important story we need to hear so that this kind of chemical warfare will be ended.

Here's the new trailer for Adelson & Taverna's doc The People vs. Agent Orange, direct from YouTube:

The Agent Orange catastrophe did not end with the Vietnam War. Today, a primary chemical of the toxic defoliant controls weeds in farming, forestry, parks, playgrounds. It wreaks havoc on the human genome, causing deformed births and deadly cancers. After decades of struggle and tragic personal losses, two heroic women are leading a worldwide movement to end the plague and hold manufacturers accountable. In France, Tran To Nga is suing the American chemical industry for poisoning her in Vietnam. And in America, Carol Van Strum exposes the continued use of toxic herbicides. Incriminating documents disappear. Activists are threatened. A helicopter technician secretly films the contamination of reservoirs, while a massive industrial cover-up goes on. The People vs. Agent Orange is co-directed by doc filmmakers Alan Adelson & Kate Taverna, both the co-directors of the films Lodz Ghetto and In Bed with Ulysses previously. This originally aired on TV in Europe last year. Films for Humanity will release The People vs. Agent Orange in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on March 5th. Visit the film's official site.