First Trailer for Amy Poehler's 'Moxie' Film About a High School Zine

"I don't like being voted 'Best Ass'!!" Netflix has launched the first official trailer for the film Moxie, a new high school comedy directed by comedian Amy Poehler (her second directing gig after Wine Country a few years back). Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old named Vivian finds inspiration from her mother's rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. Hell yes! Say it louder! This sounds like a rad update on Election. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. The film stars Hadley Robinson as Vivian, with a big ensemble cast: Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett with Ike Barinholtz, Amy Poehler and Marcia Gay Harden. This looks dang good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Poehler's Moxie, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mom's (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together. Moxie is directed by comedian / actress / filmmaker Amy Poehler, her second feature after directing Wine Country previously. The screenplay is by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer, based on the novel "Moxie" by Jennifer Mathieu. Netflix will debut Poehler's Moxie streaming on March 3rd, 2021.