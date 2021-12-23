First Trailer for Andrea Arnold's Animal Doc 'Cow' About Dairy Cows

"Nearly wordless, yet extremely loud." Mubi has debuted the first trailer for the acclaimed documentary film Cow, following the lives of two cows on a dairy farm in the UK. This originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which is a prestigious place to premiere a film that has no dialogue and is only about animals (and how much they suffer at the hands of humans). It's made by filmmaker Andrea Arnold, best known for her films Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey. "This film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way… It's a film about one dairy cow's reality and acknowledging her great service to us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her." I was very moved by this film. Its power lies in its transparency, showing every last gritty detail about their sad lives being raised just for milk.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Andrea Arnold's doc Cow, direct from YouTube:

A close-up portrait of the daily lives of two cows on a diary farm in the UK. This film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way. It’s a film about one dairy cow's reality and acknowledging her great service to us. Cow is directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Andrea Arnold, director of the films Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, and American Honey previously, making her first documentary film. Produced by Kat Mansoor. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) and it also played at the Telluride Film Festival. Mubi will release Cow in UK & Irish cinemas starting January 14th, 2022, before streaming on Mubi on February 11th. No US release date is set yet.