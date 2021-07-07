Full Trailer for Animation Sequel 'Addams Family 2' Arriving October

"Time for some family bonding!" MGM + UA have released the full trailer for The Addams Family 2, the animated horror comedy sequel to The Addams Family update from 2019. Prepare to laugh your heads off. Literally. The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This new one has rounded out its stellar voice cast with the additions of Bill Hader as all-new character Cyrus, and Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Hader and Walton join returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) as well as Snoop Dogg (as It). Director Greg Tiernan has also returned for the sequel, which will be released in theaters at the beginning of October later this year. They're releasing this head-to-head with the new Hotel Transylvania, which looks a bit better than this does. Check it out anyway.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Greg Tiernan & Conrad Vernon's The Addams Family 2, on YouTube:

You can also rewatch last year's teaser trailer for MGM's The Addams Family 2 here for the first look again.

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. The Addams Family 2 is once again co-directed by veteran animators / filmmakers Greg Tiernan (of Happily N'Ever After and the Thomas & Friends franchise) & Conrad Vernon (of Shrek 2, Monsters vs Aliens, Madagascar 3 previously) - both of Sausage Party and the first Addams Family movie previously. The screenplay is written by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez; based on the characters created by Charles Addams, originally as one-panel cartoons for New Yorker. MGM + United Artists will debut Tiernan & Vernon's sequel The Addams Family 2 in theaters everywhere starting on October 1st, 2021 coming up later this year. Who's still excited for this? Any good?