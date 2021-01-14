First Trailer for 'Apollo 11: Quarantine' Spin-Off Short Documentary

"To protect us from any harmful life from the Moon." CNN Films + Neon + IMAX have unveiled an official trailer for a short documentary film titled Apollo 11: Quarantine, a spin-off from the masterful Apollo 11 film from 2018. It seem as if director Todd Douglas Miller was "inspired" by the pandemic lockdown and has created another new film based on the same restored and rescanned archival footage he found for the original Apollo 11 film. It has also been re-mastered and will initially debut on IMAX screens at the end of this month then onto VOD. Apollo 11: Quarantine will "feature never-before-seen 70mm footage sourced from the National Archives and NASA." After returning from their historic mission to the Moon in July of 1969, the 3 members of the Apollo 11 crew were required to quarantine for three weeks after landing back on Earth. This is a film about those three weeks. "A poignant reminder of our capacity for grace and resilience at this moment of national peril." I totally love NASA, so yes, I'm crazy enough to say, I can't wait to see this.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Douglas Miller's short doc film Apollo 11: Quarantine, from YouTube:

"I am honored to be working again with so many talented filmmakers and the innovative teams at NEON, CNN Films, and IMAX. And very excited for audiences to experience a little-known part of history – an enduring message of hope during these unprecedented times." Summer 1969. The astronauts of Apollo 11 successfully land and walk on the moon. As the world celebrated their historic achievement, the crew’s mission would not be complete until returning safely to earth and undergoing a three-week medical quarantine. This lesser known story, of personal sacrifice and stoic resolve, offers a poignant reminder of our capacity for grace and resilience at this moment of national peril. Apollo 11: Quarantine is once again directed by American filmmaker Todd Douglas Miller, director of the doc films Gahanna Bill, Dinosaur 13, and the original Apollo 11 doc previously. CNN Films + Neon + IMAX will release Apollo 11: Quarantine exclusively in IMAX cinemas starting on January 29th, then on VOD starting February 5th this winter.