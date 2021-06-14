First Trailer for Arthur Harari's 'Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle'

Le Pacte in France has revealed the first official trailer for a French-Japanese film titled Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, from filmmaker Arthur Harari. This was just announced as the Opening Nigh Film in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival coming up soon this summer. Which is a big premiere! Shot in Japanese, this international co-production tells the story of the soldier Hiroo Onoda (played by Endô Yûya) who was sent to an island in the Philippines in 1944, to fight against the American offensive. When "Japan surrenders, Onoda ignores it, trained to survive at all costs in the jungle, he keeps his war going. He will take 10,000 days to capitulate, refusing to believe the end of the Second World War." Also with Tsuda Kanji, Matsuura Yūya, Chiba Tetsuya, Katō Shinsuke, Inowaki Kai, and Ogata Issey. Cannes describes it as "a staggering internal odyssey, an intimate and universal view of the world and the history." This sounds and looks great and I will be catching it in Cannes. Get a first look at some footage.

Here's the first French trailer for Arthur Harari's Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, on YouTube:

Japan, 1944. Trained for intelligence work, soldier Hiroo Onoda (Endô Yûya), 22 years old, discovers a philosophy contrary to the official line: no suicide, stay alive whatever happens, and the mission is more important than anything else. Sent to Lubang, a small island in the Philippines where the Americans are about to land, this role will be to wage a guerilla war until the return of the Japanese troops. The Empire will surrender soon after… Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, originally known as Onoda, 10 000 nuits dans la jungle in French, is directed by the French filmmaker Arthur Harari, his second feature after directing Dark Inclusion previously. The screenplay is written by Vincent Poymiro and Arthur Harari. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year in the Un Certain Regard section. It then opens in France starting on July 21st, 2021. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for more. Interested?