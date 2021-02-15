First Trailer for 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Documentary on Netflix

"I'm just trying to rip the hardest rhymes." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, a new music documentary made by filmmaker Emmett Malloy, featuring the tagline: "Every legend has an origin story." This documentary contains rare footage filmed by Christopher Wallace's best friend, Damion "D-Roc" Butler, and interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Biggie Smalls that the world never knew. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and best known by his stage names the Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or simply Biggie, Wallace was a famous American rapper and songwriter. Rooted in the New York rap scene and gangsta rap traditions, he is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. He was tragically murdered at the age of 24 in 1997 while on a promotional tour in California. This looks like it might be an excellent doc that digs deeper into his life story than ever before. Get a look below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Emmett Malloy's doc Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, from YouTube:

In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got A Story To Tell is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years. Directed by Emmett Malloy, this intimate documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion "D-Roc" Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew. I Got A Story To Tell is directed by American producer / filmmaker Emmett Malloy (of "The Malloys"), director of the feature films The White Stripes Under Great White Northern Lights, Big Easy Express, Out Cold, Fair Bits, and The Tribes of Palos Verdes previously, as well as tons of other music videos. Executive produced by Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy. Netflix will debut Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell streaming starting March 1st, 2021 this winter. Interested?