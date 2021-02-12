First Trailer for 'Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know' Documentary

"What sorts of things could we possibly know about the world?" Giant Pictures + Collapsar have unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know, also listed under just the title The Edge of All We Know. This originally premiered at CPH:DOX last year and arrives on VOD in March and I highly recommend it. The documentary follows the quest to understand the most mysterious objects in the universe, featuring Stephen Hawking, Shep Doeleman, and the Event Horizon Telescope. There is a dual narrative showing us how a team around the world was able to take the "first ever photo" of a black hole (seen here); while a team of astrophysicists works with Hawking to finish even more calculations and solve an impossible equation related to black holes. All with a gorgeous score by cellist Zoe Keating. This is a super geeky, but very entertaining, doc film that anyone who loves black holes needs to see. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Galison's doc Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know, on YouTube:

What can black holes teach us about the boundaries of knowledge? These mysterious holes in space-time are the darkest objects and the brightest—the simplest and the most complex. With unprecedented access, Peter Galison's new documentary Black Hole | The Edge of All We Know follows two powerhouse collaborations. Stephen Hawking anchors one, striving to show that black holes do not annihilate the past. Another group, working in the world’s highest-altitude observatories, creates an earth-sized telescope to capture the first-ever image of a black hole. Interwoven with other dimensions of exploring black holes, these stories bring us to the pinnacle of humanity’s quest to understand the universe. Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know is directed by physicist / filmmaker Peter Galison, director of the docs Secrecy and Containment previously. This first premiered at CPH:DOX last year. Giant Pictures will release The Edge of All We Know direct-to-VOD starting March 2nd, 2021 this winter. For more info, visit the official website.