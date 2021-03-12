First Trailer for British Drama 'The Bike Thief' Updating the Classic

"Whatever you have to do… Do it for your family." Signature in the UK has released an official trailer for a British indie drama titled The Bike Thief, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Matt Chambers, who worked for years as a production assistant before finally directing this film. The Bike Thief is a "gritty British drama-thriller" that basically plays like a contemporary update on the classic Italian film Bicycle Thieves. The Rider is an ordinary, hard-working man. Everything he does is done to protect and support his family. He works as a delivery driver for a local Pizza restaurant, which happens to be owned & run by his landlord. When the Rider's moped is stolen, his world turns upside down and a race against time starts to recover the source of his livelihood. Starring Alec Secareanu (from God's Own Country) and Anamaria Marinca (from 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days). I dig the look of this, two stellar actors, I really need to see this one.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ poster) for Matt Chambers' The Bike Thief, direct from YouTube:

The Rider (Alec Secareanu) is an ordinary, hard-working man. Everything he does is done to protect and support his family. He works as a delivery driver for a local Pizza restaurant, which happens to be owned and run by his landlord. The Rider’s wife, Elena, spends her days cleaning grand houses and caring for their 2 children…When the Rider’s moped is stolen, his world turns upside down and a race against time starts to recover the source of his livelihood. The Bike Thief is both written and directed by new British filmmaker Matt Chambers, a former production assistant making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Lene Bausager, Sophia Gibber, and Peregrine Kitchener-Fellowes. This first premiered at the Tokyo Film Festival last fall. Signature Ent. will release Chamers' The Bike Thief direct-to-VOD in the UK only starting May 3rd this spring. No US release date has been set yet. Interested?