First Trailer for Canadian Indie 'Jump, Darling' with Cloris Leachman

"What can I do, I'm no longer productive." LevelFilm has released an official Canadian trailer for an indie Canadian film titled Jump, Darling, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Philip J. Connell. This originally premiered at the Toronto Inside Out Film Festival. This is one of the final films starring the great Cloris Leachman, who passed away at the age of 94 just a few weeks ago. She was working right up until the end! Amazing. Thomas Duplessie stars as a young, rookie drag queen, reeling from a break-up, who escapes to the country, where he finds his grandmother in steep decline yet desperate to avoid the local nursing home. The late Cloris Leachman also co-stars, joined by Linda Kash, Jayne Eastwood, Daniel Jun, Mark Caven, and Andrew Bushell. This looks quite good, the dynamic between the two is moving.

Here's the first Canadian trailer (+ poster) for Philip J. Connell's Jump, Darling, direct from YouTube:

A rookie drag queen known as "Fishy Falters" (Thomas Duplessie), reeling from a break-up, escapes to the country, where he finds his grandmother in steep decline yet desperate to avoid the local nursing home. Jump, Darling is directed by producer / filmmaker Philip J. Connell, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and other projects previously. The screenplay is also written by Philip J. Connell, with story editing by Genevieve Scott. It's produced by Philip J. Connell and Katie Corbridge. This initially premiered at last year's Toronto Inside Out Film Festival, but hasn't shown anywhere else yet. LevelFilm will release Connell's Jump, Darling direct-to-VOD in Canada starting March 9th this winter. Look good?