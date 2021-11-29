First Trailer for Cartoons Throwback 'Saturday Morning All Star Hits!'

"It only gets weirder from here, folks!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a funky mock series titled Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, created by comedian / actor Kyle Mooney & Ben Jones. Netflix's Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating all that is 80s and 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience. Kyle Mooney stars in and is behind this series, which features animation from Bento Box Entertainment. After making the excellent Brigsby Bear, it seems he is back for more cartoon comedy, making fun of and paying homage to all the wacky creations from the 80s & 90s that kept kids entertained. But this new series is definitely not for kids. It looks like it gets pretty dark, and also makes fun of how these cartoons were seriously really messed up despite being made for kids.

Here's the first official trailer for Netflix's Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, direct from YouTube:

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating all that is 80s & 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip & Treybor (Kyle Mooney) take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is a Netflix series created by + executive produced by Kyle Mooney ("Nathan for You", Zoolander 2, Brigsby Bear, Spree, "SNL") and Ben Jones (of Bento Box Entertainment). It's also executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson (Broadway Video); Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara (Bento Box Entertainment); Dave McCary; and Scott Gairdner. Bento Box Entertainment will serve as the animation studio. This is a Broadway Video and Universal Television production. Netflix will debut Saturday Morning All Star Hits! streaming exclusively starting on December 10th, 2021 this fall. Who wants to watch this?