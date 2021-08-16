First Trailer for Awkward Teen Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Sweetheart'

"Why can't I just do what I want to do?" Peccadillo Pictures has released the first official UK trailer for a British indie coming-of-age comedy called Sweetheart, not to be confused with the low key island monster horror also titled Sweetheart from recently. This British film premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Audience Award, then it won Best First Feature at Inside Out Toronto. A socially awkward, environmentally conscious teen named AJ is dragged to a coastal holiday park by her painfully "normal" family, where she becomes unexpectedly captivated by a chlorine smelling, sun-loving lifeguard named Isla. Starring Nell Barlow as AJ, along with Jo Hartley, Ella-Rae Smith, Sophia Di Martino, Samuel Anderson, Tabitha Byron, and Steffan Cennydd. The film "captures the ups and downs of the quintessential British family holiday," which is usually amusing. This one looks like it might be quite good.

Here's the official UK trailer for Marley Morrison's Sweetheart, direct from Peccadillo's YouTube:

The last thing April (aka AJ) wants is to spend a week holiday at Seaside Holiday Park with her family. Yet, she finds herself on a four-hour car journey to the Dorset coast with her mum Tina (Jo Hartley) and little sister Dayna. Mum determined to spend quality time with her little sweetheart before she flies the nest. Joined by her pregnant sister Lucy (Sophia di Martino) and boyfriend Steve (Samuel Anderson), AJ expects this to be 'a week of hell'. That is, until she lays her eyes on the resident lifeguard Isla (Ella-Rae Smith) and is instantly infatuated. Sweetheart is both written and directed by British filmmaker Marley Morrison, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This film initially premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Audience Award. Peccadillo Pics will release Morrison's Sweetheart in cinemas in the UK on September 24th, 2021. No US date is set yet.