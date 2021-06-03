First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Doc 'Audible' About a Deaf Athlete

"You know what keeps me motivated? A challenge." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an upcoming short film premiering on Netflix titled Audible (not to be confused with that audio book company of the same name). This 40-minute film is a "coming-of-age" documentary about a talented Deaf athlete. Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while also coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. The graduating students face mounting pressures of entering the hearing world while tackling adversity and demanding to be heard in this moving coming-of-age story. "This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity." This is premiering at the AFI Docs Film Festival this summer before it's streaming on Netflix. And it looks fantastic! More than just a story about Deaf athletes, a story about chasing your dreams and working hard to overcome adversity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Ogens' doc Audible, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Audible is a cinematic and immersive coming of age documentary following Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grappling with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope – shouting out to the world that they exist and they matter. Audible is directed by American producer / filmmaker Matt Ogens, director of the docs Ray of Hope, Confessions of a Superhero, Meet the Hitlers, and Home + Away previously, as well as some shorts and other feature films. Produced by Geoff McLean. A Film 45 Production, in association with Forager and Vision Films Co. Netflix will release Ogens' doc Audible in select US theaters + streaming starting July 1st.