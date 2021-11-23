First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Dramedy Autism Series 'As We See It'

"Are you trying to invite me to your party?" Amazon has unveiled a trailer for their intriguing new series debuting in January titled As We See It, a "coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective" about friends with autism. "Based on an Israeli format created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, 'As We See It' follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance." Rick Glassman and Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien star as the three friends; they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father. It looks good! Funny and sweet and uplifting.

Here's the first official trailer for Jason Katims' series As We See It, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

As We See It is created and showrun by award-winning TV producer / writer Jason Katims, creator of the series "The Wedding Bells", "Parenthood", "About a Boy", "Pure Genius", and "Rise" previously. With episodes directed by filmmakers Jaffar Mahmood (Shades of Ray, "Life in Pieces", "The Middle", "Young Sheldon") & Jenée LaMarque (The Feels, "Vida", "Room 104", "Run the World"). And with episodes written by Ian Deitchman, Jason Katims, Kristin Rusk Robinson, and Michelle Sam. Amazon will debut the As We See It series steaming on Prime Video starting January 21st, 2022. Who's intrigued?