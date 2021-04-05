First Trailer for Computer Screen Film 'Profile' Starring Valene Kane

"He's a hunter, he wants to seduce me first!" Focus Features has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie computer screen thriller titled Profile, from filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov. This originally premiered back in 2018 at the Berlinale & SXSW Film Festival, which is when I first saw it (here's my positive review). The content might be exactly why it has taken so long for it to finally open. An undercover British journalist infiltrates the online propaganda of the so-called Islamic State, only to be sucked in by her recruiter. The film basically asks "how could a woman be seduced and tricked into joining ISIS and becoming a sex slave?" Well, you have to watch to find out. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife style. Starring Valene Kane & Shazad Latif, plus Christine Adams, Morgan Watkins, Amir Rahimzadeh, and Emma Cater. This is a chilling cautionary tale, but comes highly recommended.

Here's the first official US trailer for Timur Bekmambetov's Profile, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Profile follows an undercover British journalist (Valene Kane) in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. Profile is directed by the award-winning Russian producer / filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, director of the films The Arena, Night Watch & Day Watch, Wanted, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Ben-Hur, and Yolki 5 previously, as well as many other projects and producing work. The screenplay is written by Brittany Poulton and Olga Kharina and Timur Bekmambetov. Based on the novel "In the Skin of a Jihadist" written by Anna Érelle. This originally premiered at the 2018 Berlin & SXSW Film Festivals (read our review). Focus Features will finally release Bekmambetov's Profile in select US theaters starting May 14th next month. For more on the film, visit their official website. Who wants to watch this?