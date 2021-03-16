First Trailer for 'Concrete Cowboy' with Idris Elba & Caleb McLaughlin

"Only way you can realize its true spirit is through love." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Concrete Cowboy, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Inspired by the novel "Ghetto Cowboy" by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub; and produced by Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff. A teen discovers a world of urban horseback riding when he moves in with his estranged father in North Philly. Starring Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford "Method Man" Smith. Along with members of the Fletcher Street Stables. It's a "moving father-son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture." This is a fantastic trailer, with an exceptional performance from McLaughlin as the young Cole.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ricky Staub's Concrete Cowboy, from Netflix's YouTube:

When fifteen-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from his school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father's community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables become threatened by encroaching gentrification. Concrete Cowboy is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ricky Staub, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Ricky Staub and Dan Walser; based on the book "Ghetto Cowboy" by G. Neri. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Netflix will debut Staub's Concrete Cowboy streaming starting April 2nd this spring. Look good?