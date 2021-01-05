First Trailer for Controversial 'Run Hide Fight' School Shooting Film

"Nothing that happens here matters in the real world." This is not a film we support, especially because the people releasing it are so deranged, but a trailer is out for anyone to watch anyway. Run Hide Fight is a Die Hard-esque film about a school shooting in America. A sore, sad subject to focus on. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and worst of all, it's being distributed by a hardcore right-wing propaganda organization. It's important to point out this fact - and let you make up your own mind about the film and its content. Run Hide Fight follows a high school sieged by a quartet of live-streaming school shooters when one young girl, 17-year-old Zoe Hull, uses her wits and survival skills to fight back. Starring Thomas Jane, Radha Mitchell, Eli Brown, Olly Sholotan, Treat Williams, Barbara Crampton, and Isabel May as Zoe. This looks like a very unsettling, disturbing right-wing fantasy that glorifies violence way too much.

Here's the first official trailer for Kyle Rankin's Run Hide Fight, direct from YouTube:

17-year-old Zoe Hull (Isabel May) uses her wits, survival skills, and compassion to fight for her life, and those of her fellow classmates, against a group of live-streaming school shooters. Run Hide Fight is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Kyle Rankin, director of the feature films The Battle of Shaker Heights, Infestation, Night of the Living Deb, and The Witch Files previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Amanda Presmyk and Dallas Sonnier. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at the Stockholm Film Festival last year. The Daily Wire will release Rankin's Run Hide Fight direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 15th, 2021 this month. Thoughts?