First Trailer for 'Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy' Netflix Doc

"It changed everything about America." Netflix is releasing this doc film in a few weeks this month, and we have yet to share the trailer. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy is made by filmmaker Stanley Nelson and will be streaming on Netflix soon. The film is a comprehensive and extensive look at the modern history of cocaine in America. It "examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the prison and healthcare systems." The film's "strongest opinion", as pointed out in this Daily Beast review, is "namely, that the extreme criminalization of narcotics has, during the past few decades, led to a mass incarceration catastrophe—predominantly punishing Black Americans, even though two-thirds of '80s-'90s crack users were reportedly white—that we’re still dealing with today." Looks like a damn good doc film that not only asks tough question, but tells the truth about what really happened during the "drug war".

Official trailer (+ poster) for Stanley Nelson's Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, on YouTube:

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America's inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people's lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the prison and healthcare systems. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy is directed by prominent producer / filmmaker Stanley Nelson, director of many doc films including The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords, Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple, Wounded Knee, Freedom Summer, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America, and Boss: The Black Experience in Business previously. Produced by Keith Brown, Cameo George, Naimah Jabali-Nash, and Nicole London. Netflix release Nelson's Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy streaming exclusively on Netflix starting on January 11th, 2021 this month.