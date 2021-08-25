First Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Snakehead' About an Immigrant in NYC

"Witness her rise. Respect her power." Goldwyn Films has released a trailer for a gritty crime thriller titled Snakehead, which is arriving on VOD this October. The first narrative feature from filmmaker Evan Leong, this film premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and stops by the Toronto Film Festival next. Shuya Chang stars as Sister Tse, who comes to New York through a "Snakehead", a human smuggler. She gains favor with the matriarch of the family of crime and she rises the ranks quickly. But soon Tse must reconcile her success with her real reason for coming to America. A Chinese immigrant get caught up in an international crime ring of human smuggling while attempting to make a better life for her own family. Also starring Jade Wu, Yacine Djoumbaye, Catherine Jiang, Richie Eng, and Sung Kang. This almost plays like American Gangster if it were Chinese Gangster, about an immigrant who gets into the biz in NYC.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Evan Jackson Leong's Snakehead, direct from YouTube:

Sister Tse comes from China to New York via a human smuggler known as a snakehead. She gains favor with the matriarch of the crime family and rises the ranks quickly, but success isn’t the only reason she came to America. Sister Tse needs to reconcile between personal success and her family. Snakehead is both written and directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Evan Jackson Leong, making his first narrative feature after the doc films 1040: Christianity in the New Asia and Linsanity previously, plus a few other shorts. It's produced by Anson Ho, Evan Leong, Dan Mark, and Brian Yang. This initially premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year, and it screens at TIFF next. Samuel Goldwyn Films will then release Snakehead in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested?