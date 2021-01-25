First Trailer for Crowdsourced 'Life in a Day 2020' Documentary Film

"Let's shake it up!" YouTube Originals has unveiled an official trailer for their exciting new collaborative documentary project / sequel titled Life in a Day 2020, a follow-up to the original Life in a Day film from 2010. This is premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, then debuts streaming a week later. YouTube and the filmmakers asked people all over the world to record their lives to tell the story of a single day on Earth. The filmmakers received more than 300,000 submissions, nearly 4x the number of submissions to the previous film, which includes thousands of hours of footage from 192 different countries, in more than 65 languages. Among the massive number of submissions received for consideration, notable individuals featured in the footage include COVID-19 vaccine researchers in Oxford, Rohingya & Syrian refugees, Black Lives Matter protesters, a US Army veteran reflecting on his service, a woman and her challenging fertility journey, and many more personal portraits. Take a look at the first footage from the new 2020 film below.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster art) for Kevin Macdonald's doc Life in a Day 2020, from YouTube:

Ten years after YouTube’s groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed Life In A Day film debuted, and at an unprecedented moment in time, the renewed participation-based project asks the world to share what one day looks like through their personal camera lenses. On July 25, 2020, people all over the world filmed their day and uploaded their footage to be considered for inclusion in the final feature-length documentary - another look at "the story of a single day on Earth." The film's three principal editors – Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (Blue Story, The Last Tree), Sam Rice-Edwards (Whitney), and Nse Asuquo (The Stuart Hall Project, The Jazz Ambassadors) – worked alongside director Kevin Macdonald (The Mauritanian, One Day in September, The Last King of Scotland) to shape the film's narrative out of the footage. Life in a Day 2020 will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this month. It will then debut on YouTube streaming worldwide starting February 6th, 2021 coming up. For info on how to watch, visit: lifeinaday.youtube.