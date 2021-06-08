New Trailer for 'Cube'-Esque Sci-Fi Thriller 'Meander' from France

"You're stuck in a pipe full of deadly traps. How far will you go?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for a French sci-fi thriller titled Meander, another Cube-inspired stuck-in-rooms genre movie. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and also played at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival and Monster Fest. A woman wakes up locked in series of strange tubes full of deadly traps. Every 8 minutes, she must move forward or die. But why? Is there any escape? That's the premise for this one - which is a lot like Cube, but with a few diuniqurfferent aspects. Starring Gaia Weiss as Lisa, with Peter Franzén and Romane Libert. This gets very strange with some weird zombies and freaky stuff. I'm sold! Need to see it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mathieu Turi's Meander, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

You wake up. You wear a futuristic suit. You are stuck in an endless metal maze. Every eight minutes, you need to move forward or die. The only reason to know why is to survive every death trap on your way. Meander, also known as Méandre in French, is written and directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Mathieu Turi, his second feature film after directing Hostile previously, and other work as an assistant director. Produced by Julien Deris, David Gauquié, Eric Gendarme, Sandra Karim, and Thomas Lubeau. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and it already opened in France this May. Gravitas Ventures will release Turi's Meander in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 9th, 2021 this summer.