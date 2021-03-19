First Trailer for Cult Thriller 'At Night Comes Wolves' with Gabi Alves

"What would you do… if you knew a way to stop all men from acting the way that your husband does." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie cult thriller titled At Night Comes Wolves, marking the feature directorial debut of TJ Marine. This strange, surreal suspense-drama is about a woman who escapes only to run into more troubles. After being objectified by her husband, Leah Shaffer abandons her marriage and falls in to a destined kinship with a small cult bent on ending the misogynistic culture and transcending to a place beyond the stars. Starring Gabi Alves (aka Gabriella Alves) as Leah, with Jacob Allen Weldy, Vladimir Noel, Sarah Serio, Myles Forster, Madeleine Heil, Colleen Miller, Byron Reo, and Joseph Bongiovanni. I'm not sure about this, hard to tell if there's something meaningful here or if it's just dipping too much into paranoia-fantasy wish-fulfillment territory with this crazy cult concept.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for TJ Marine's At Night Comes Wolves, direct from YouTube:

In this unnerving tale about misogyny, fate, and sexism comes a story about a woman who is about to change the world forever. After Leah Shaffer finally leaves her emotionally manipulative husband, she finds a friend in a drifter whom she quickly feels a deep connection with. The drifter introduces Leah to a prodigal chemist, and Leah learns her new friends are all that is left of a doomsday cult that disbanded years earlier. Together, the new trio is about to change the world, but before they can reveal their secrets, they have to tie up loose ends with Leah’s husband -- and their ex-leader. At Night Comes Wolves is both written and directed by filmmaker TJ Marine, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release At Night Comes Wolves direct-to-VOD starting on April 20th this spring. Who's interested in this?