First Trailer for Disney+'s Animated Version of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'

"Look at these little nerds, out past their bedtime!" Disney has unveiled the first official trailer for another new adaptation of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, this time as an animated movie for streaming on Disney+ this fall. Fox already made four (!!) live-action movies based on this book series by Jeff Kinney, starting with the original Diary of a Wimpy Kid from 2010, ending with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul in 2017. This new take features animation that sticks to the style of the books, with stick-figure like characters turned into 3D characters. "Here's what you need to know: don't get the cheese touch!" Greg Heffley is an ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous. The problem is that he has to survive middle school first. This new Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley. Directed by an experienced animation veteran, who has directed for "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" in the past. Have fun.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Swinton Scott's Diary of a Wimpy Kid, from Disney's YouTube:

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is directed by filmmaker Swinton O. Scott III (aka just Swinton Scott), making his first feature film after working for years in animation, including directing episodes of "The Looney Tunes Show", "Futurama", and "Clash-A-Rama!". It's written and produced by Jeff Kinney, based on his own book of the same name. Disney+ will debut Diary of a Wimpy Kid streaming on December 3rd, 2021 this fall.