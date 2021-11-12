First Trailer for Disney+'s New 'Baymax' Series 'Big Hero 6' Spin-Off

"Do not worry, I will manage the cafe." Disney+ has revealed the first teaser trailer for the new Baymax spin-off series arriving on Disney+ next summer. This show follows Baymax from the Big Hero 6 movie on adventures around the city of San Fransokyo. The animated movie first opened in 2014, and there was already another animated series previously, but this is the first in-house spin-off series made by Walt Disney Animation Studios specifically. The characters in the unique city of Big Hero 6 get their own series. "Check in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion in a trailer for his new Disney+ Original Series." In the movie, Scott Adsit was the voice of Baymax, the goofy inflatable healthcare robot friend of Hiro, but no voice cast for the show has been revealed yet. Don Hall, the director of the Big Hero 6 movie, is involved as the creator and writer of the series. Get a first look at some funny footage thanks to this Disney+ Day reveal.

Here's the first official trailer for Disney+'s Baymax series, direct from Disney's YouTube:

The upcoming Disney+ series Baymax follows the robot character Baymax working as a nurse around San Fransokyo. It is the first television series to ever be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios; and is also the first spin-off series to actually be produced by the studio itself, as most television series based on films in the Disney Animation canon - including Big Hero 6: The Series - are mainly made by Disney Television Animation. The Baymax series is created and written by animation filmmaker Don Hall, director of Disney movies Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana (as co-director), and Raya and the Last Dragon previously. Baymax was originally introduced in the Big Hero 6 movie, originally released by Disney in 2014. Based on the Big Hero 6 comic series by Man of Action. In the comics, Baymax was initially a "hydro-powered robotic synthformer" bodyguard, not as squishy and lovable as this one. Disney will debut the new Baymax series streaming on Disney+ starting Summer 2022 - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's excited?