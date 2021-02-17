MOVIE TRAILERS
First Trailer for Disney's New 'Cruella' Movie Starring Emma Stone
by Alex Billington
February 17, 2021
Source: YouTube
"A new day brings new opportunities… and I was ready to make a statement." Introducing the one & only Cruella de Vil! Disney has unveiled the first wicked trailer for Cruella, a new "live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil." This reinvention of the classic 101 Dalmatians focuses on its evil fashionista villain instead, and does feature a few dogs. Emma Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, with Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and John McCrea. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own. There's barely 90 seconds of footage in here, but it looks extra wicked already. And I can't help say it - this seems like Disney's female version of Joker, telling the story of someone who is just… Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021.
Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Gillespie's Cruella, direct from Disney's YouTube:
Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney's Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella is directed by Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie, of the films Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours, and I Tonya previously. The screenplay is written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Disney will debut Gillespie's Cruella in theaters starting on May 28th, 2021 this summer. First impression? Looking good?
