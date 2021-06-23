First Trailer for Disney's Remake of 'Turner & Hooch' with Josh Peck

"Everything I cared about in life started with a dog." Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for the new Turner & Hooch update, a streaming series arriving on Disney+ in July. Based on the original 1989 comedy classic with Tom Hanks, this Turner & Hooch series also acts a sequel, continuing the story with Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of (the original) Det. Scott Turner. A young detective for the US Marshals solves crimes with the help of an oversized French Mastiff pooch. Turner & Hooch is a fun Disney+ series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. This also stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Macguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. This copies almost everything from the original film, which doesn't make it that refreshing, but then again who doesn't love a story about a big ol' dog messing with the life of an up-tight detective? Slobber on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney's new Turner & Hooch series, from Disney+'s YouTube:

And here's the original trailer for the classic 1989 version of Turner & Hooch, also found on YouTube:

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott's brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott's US Marshal boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott's sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura's dog-lover son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. In addition, five different French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott's slobbery, loveable French Mastiff. Turner & Hooch the new series is created by Matt Nix (director on "Burn Notice" and "Complications") - who is also a writer and executive producer. The episodes are directed by James Genn, Jay Karas, Shannon Kohli, McG, and Craig Siebels. Disney will debut Turner & Hooch the series streaming on Disney+ starting July 21st this summer. Anyone want to watch?